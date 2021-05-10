After concluding the AEEE 2021 phase 1 exam in April, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is all set to conduct the phase 2 exams in June 2021. The official exam dates are already declared for the phase 2 BTech admission entrance exam in 2021. In addition, the AEEE 2021 result of the phase 1 exam is expected to be released very soon on the official website.

The Amrita Entrance Examination for Engineering (AEEE) is being conducted for admission to BTech programmes offered by the institute in 2021. Online registrations for the exam started in February 2021 while the exam is being conducted in three distinct phases in 2021. The phase 1 exams are already over and it was conducted on April 17-18, 2021 as an online remote proctored test.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham allows candidates to book the AEEE 2021 exam slot after registration. Candidates registered to appear in the phase 2 examination, have to book their slot by logging in with the registered email ID and password. The phase 2 exam is scheduled to be held from June 11 to 14, 2021. However, unlike the phase 1 exam, the AEEE phase 2 is going to be held in the remote proctored mode as well as computer-based test (CBT) mode. Candidates opting for remote proctored mode can take the test from their home using a computer while those who have opted for CBT will have to appear at the allotted centre as denoted in the AEEE admit card to take the test.

The university is conducting the AEEE 2021 in three phases this year. As stated, the first phase exam is already over and the results are expected to be released soon on the official website i.e. amrita.edu through the Amrita Online Admissions Portal (AOAP). Candidates need to log in using their registered email ID and password to download the rank card of AEEE. Based on the rank, course preference, eligibility and availability of seats, qualifying candidates are allocated seats. It may be noted that candidates can take the test in multiple sessions to improve their score this year.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has already intimated the AEEE 2021 syllabus and scheme of the exam. The question paper, consisting of a total of 60 questions, is based on the four subjects of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and English. Each of these subjects consists of 15, 10, 30 and 5 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), respectively. Candidates must note that incorrect answers are liable for a deduction of 1 mark each while correct answers are awarded 3 marks each. The exam is conducted for a total duration of 90 minutes.

Candidates who have registered to appear in phase 2 of AEEE 2021 in June 2021 are advised to start focussing on preparations now. With only about a month’s time left before the exam, aspiring candidates must adopt smart preparation strategies to prepare for the exam effectively.

One can refer to the AEEE previous year question papers to understand the type and pattern of questions. Referring to the question papers can also help a candidate identify high-yield topics and prepare accordingly. The typical level of difficulty of the exam can also be checked from previous years’ question papers.

Candidates are also advised to solve AEEE sample papers and mock tests before the exam. Those who may have opted to appear in CBT instead of the remote proctored test are also advised to be extra careful and abide by all COVID-19 safety protocols including social distancing at the exam centre, use of mask, hand gloves and sanitisers and refraining from sharing personal items with others.