Published: 10th May 2021
A task force in every district: Maharashtra government's efforts to protect orphaned children due to COVID
The task force will be headed by collectors and will comprise commissioners of civic bodies, police chiefs, rural health officials of the district
The Maharashtra government will form a task force in every district to protect children orphaned by COVID-19, an official said on Monday.
The task force will be headed by collectors and will comprise commissioners of civic bodies, police chiefs, rural health officials etc of the district, a state government release said.
Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur said children getting orphaned due to COVID- 19 was becoming a social problem, adding that the state government would ensure they are nurtured, get protection as well as education.