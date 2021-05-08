After the students of Pondicherry University demanded an immediate suspension of online classes owing to the pandemic across the Union Territory and country, the varsity administration, late at Friday night released a circular agreeing to the same. They also postponed the end-semester exams, for which most of the classes had still been on, by three weeks. These exams were supposed to be held in June and July 2021.

The PU circular asked the departments to reschedule the exams accordingly. "Further, the teachers can decide the schedule of the conduct of online classes depending on the students' preparedness to attend in view of unprecedented spread of COVID-19 and their mental status," the circular from the varsity stated.

PUSC Vice-President Mamatha G told us that the students are satisfied with the varsity's decision. "Several students and their family members are affected by the virus and it becomes very difficult to deal with online classes and exams with all the stress. Originally, the syllabus would have been completed by June-July and then we would have the semester exams but it has not been the case this year. The freshmen too haven't come to the campus yet, they don't know how things work, it's a huge burden for them too. Most of the faculty members are also affected, the classes are getting delayed and cases don't seem to come down," she says.



The Pondicherry University Students' Council on Thursday had demanded that the online classes should be suspended with immediate effect and no strict deadlines should be given for assignments and projects owing to the distress students have been experiencing due to the second wave of the pandemic. "The second wave of COVID-19 has brought unprecedented damage throughout the country. There is a constant state of distress. People from all walks of life are suffering. Also, it is unfortunate but the devastation is set to grow in the coming days. Amidst all the despair and loss, it is nearly impossible for most of us to continue with our studies. The online classes are causing an extra burden on us while we are still trying to heal from our loss, and taking care of ourselves and our loved ones. Mandatory online classes at this time must be highly insensitive and cruel. It is unfortunate to know that University has not intervened so far and didn't suspend the classes yet," their statement said earlier.