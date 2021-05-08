The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has fixed modalities to award marks for Class 10 examinations, cancelled due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Annual High School Certificate (HSC), Madhyama and State Open School Certificate examinations which were scheduled to be held from May 3, this year, were cancelled due to COVID-19.

The marks for School Regular (SR) and Quasi Regular (QR) students will be given based on their performances at half-yearly and annual examinations of Class 9 and second, third and fourth practice tests of Class 10, the Board said in a notification on Friday. The Board will take into consideration the two highest marks in each subject from the three practice tests conducted in Class 10.

School wise merit list shall be prepared after giving appropriate weightage to marks secured and uploaded in above examinations. As per the notification, 40 per cent weightage will be given to highest marks secured in Class 9 examinations in each subject, while 60 per cent weightage will be given to Class 10 performance.

Two highest marks in all subjects out of three practice tests conducted in Class 10 will be given weightage of 30 per cent each. In case a candidate has not appeared in any of the practice tests of Class 10 examination, the Board has decided to award 100 per cent weightage to the mark secured in Class 9 examination (both half-yearly and annual) and subject wise highest marks will be taken into consideration.

Similarly, if a candidate has appeared in only one practice test, then 70 per cent weightage will be given in the mark secured in Class 9 examinations (half-yearly and annual).

Moreover, the BSE has decided to analyse results of HSC examination of the last four years (2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020) of the schools and based on the best performance of the school in the last four years, marks shall be allotted to each candidate in a graded manner.

A total of 2,766 schools have been selected as mentor schools to which some nearby schools have been attached. Headmaster of mentor school will upload the marks of individual schools attached to it with the support headmaster/ school teachers of attached schools.

The result of School Ex-Regular (ER) and Correspondence Course Ex-Regular (CE) students will be decided based on their performances of past exams. The candidates having no mark at all in any past examinations will have to appear in the offline exam when it will be held, the Board said.

Similarly, the Correspondence Course Regular (CR) students will have to appear in offline test as there is no alternative method. The regular students of State Open School Certificate Examination will also have to appear for an offline test in coming days while the result of ex-regular students will be decided based on past performances.

Madhyama Examination results will also be published analyzing the performance of the students in Class 9 and 10 exams while the same method like HSC ex-regular will be followed for the Madhyama ex-regular students. The board has set a tentative target to publish the result of all exams on June 30.