SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), earlier known as SRM University will be conducting SRMJEEE 2021 in two phases for its various BTech programs. Aspirants may either take up SRMJEEE – Phase I to be held on 23rd and 24th of May 2021 or/and SRMJEEE – Phase II to be held on 25th and 26th of July 2021. For more details visit www.srmist.edu.in. Examinations will be conducted through remote proctored online mode (RPOM). The last date of application for SRMJEEE will be 15th May 2021 and 20th July 2021 for Phase l and Phase II respectively.

SRMIST has a track record of 5500+ job Offers with 1300 Super Dream and Dream offers for the graduating batch 2020-21. Around 625+ Top-notch companies, including Microsoft, Amazon, IBM, CISCO, Siemens, PayPal, Accenture, Capgemini, Hewlett Packard, TCS, Infosys, Cognizant, Wipro, ABB, L&T, Ford, TVS, Schneider, Renault Nissan, Cerner, GT Strategies, Ford, Bioclinica, and Zifo among many others, visit SRMIST every year to recruit our students. SRMIST offers a wide range of scholarships making studying in the Institution affordable. Scholarships will be provided to meritorious students on enrolment. To apply and for more details, kindly visit www.srmist.edu.in.

