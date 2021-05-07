Online higher education company upGrad in association with MICA Ahmedabad, hosted the second edition of its online valedictory ceremony over the weekend for 1,117 learners who received their degrees. Gracing the event with their presence were Swati Mohan, former Marketing Head for Netflix, MICA Ahmedabad Chairperson for online programmes Dr Anita Basalingappa, Professor Siddharth Deshmukh, Professor Dr Falguni Vasavada-Oza and upGrad Co-founder and MD of upGrad Mayank Kumar.

The guest speaker at the event, Swati Mohan, former Head of Marketing at Netflix, gave the

learners excellent insights on being digital marketers of the future. Starting her speech by talking

about the pandemic and its sombre repercussions, Swati expressed how a mark of celebrating

achievement brings a positive spin to people's lives.