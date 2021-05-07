As the country is reeling under its worst Coronavirus surge, Bengaluru-based JD Institute of Fashion Technology organized a vaccination drive for its employees of 18 years of age and above. The camp was rolled out at Bengaluru's Brigade Road college campus.

With the Coronavirus cases crossing the 16 lakh mark in Karnataka, the pioneer design institute - JD Institute of Fashion Technology - took cognizance of the current COVID-19 situation and conducted the vaccination camp on May 1. This initiative was carried out by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) mainly to bring about COVID-19 vaccination support services to the JD Institute employees.

The employees received the Covishield vaccine, developed by the Oxford-AstraZeneca and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII). At least 35 employees have received jabs against the deadly Coronavirus after the government decided to open up COVID-19 vaccination for all adults, effective May 1. JD Institute of Fashion Technology carried out this initiative free of cost for their employees.

From wearing the mask to maintaining social distancing and sanitizing, all protocols ruled by the government were followed during the vaccination camp at the Brigade Road campus under the close watch of the BBMP. "Wellness of employees foremost priority": Nealesh Dalal, Managing Trustee On prioritizing the health of the employees, Nealesh Dalal, the Managing Trustee of JD Trust, said, "We have successfully rolled out our first-ever COVID-19 vaccination camp at the Brigade Road campus as the wellness of employees is the foremost priority.

With the vaccination camp, we are not just ensuring that vaccinations were reimbursed to our employees but we will further support them during their post-vaccination stages. "On speaking about the importance of vaccination, he further added, "The vaccination camp was not only held for the employees to ensure safe work environment during these unprecedented times but also to reduce exposure to the virus which is the need of the hour given the spike in cases in the city." "With the city in the midst of an alarming second wave, the whole purpose of the drive was to help one and another build immunity against the virus.

We are all in this together and it is our responsibility to make vaccination our first priority," added Nealesh Dalal. The vaccinated employees were happy and excited to receive their first jab against COVID-19 further advising several to come forward to get coronavirus vaccination. After having administered the vaccination, JD Institute of Fashion Technology employees will continue to work from home, stay under self-isolation, and will be avoiding any kind of work-related travel or physical meeting until further notice.

Stay safe, get vaccinated About JD Institute of Fashion Technology Established in 1988, JD Institute of Fashion Technology, the multiple award-winning Design Institute with 40+ learning centers across India, is nurturing masterminds from all over India to translate their dreams into success.

Since its inception, the Institute has carved a niche in the field of design education and has metamorphosed into an industry leader that develops courses with a pulse on the needs of the industry. To cater to the ever-growing market, JD Institute offers a plethora of courses in the field of Fashion Design, Interior Design, Jewellery Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion and Lifestyle Entrepreneurship, Fashion Business Management, Visual Merchandising, Fashion Photography, and Hair and Make-up Artistry alongwith Art and Technology. With the aid of a vigorous combination of Research, Mentoring, Practical exposure, and Class-room training, the Institute plays a key role in shaping the students to become the industry experts of tomorrow.