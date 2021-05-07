Delhi's All India Insitute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Friday denied the reports of the death of underworld don Rajendra Nikhalje alias Chhota Rajan due to COVID-19 infection. "Underworld don Chhota Rajan is still alive. He is admitted at AIIMS for treatment of COVID-19," an AIIMS official told ANI.

The 61-year-old gangster was admitted to AIIMS on April 26 after he tested positive for COVID-19. Rajan was deported to India after being arrested in 2015 from Bali in Indonesia. Since then, he is lodged in Tihar jail in Delhi.

In 2018, Rajan was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of journalist J Dey in 2011.