IAS officers of the Uttarakhand cadre will contribute their one day's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the next three months to assist in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

President of the Uttarakhand IAS Association and Additional Chief Secretary Manisha Panwar has written to the Finance Secretary informing him about the decision.

All IAS officers of the Uttarakhand cadre have decided to contribute their one day's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund during May, June and July as an assistance in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Panwar said in the letter.