The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief M K Stalin is all set to take his oath as the eighth Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Friday. The new cabinet of the state has a good mix of both youngsters and veterans. For instance, the education sector will be handled by a 70-year old K Ponmudi and a 43-year-old Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. While the former will be the new Minister for Higher Education, the latter will take oath as the Minister for School Education. Ponmudi is also the most educated MLA in the assembly.

A popular face in Tamil Nadu politics, Ponmudi held the same position in the former DMK government headed by M Karunanidhi. Prior to this, he had also held profiles of the Minister of Health and the Minister of Transport and Highways. The most educated Tamil Nadu MLA, he holds a PhD degree, three master's degrees and a BEd. He represents Villupuram.

Both the Ministers, Ponmudi and Poyyamozhi do not have any criminal cases against them. This will be Poyyamozhi's first term as a minister. He was a member of the previous assembly too. Both the times, he represented Thiruverumbur. Coming from a family of politicians, his father Anbil Poyyamozh was a DMK MLA and his grandfather Anbil P Dharmalingam was a DMK minister. A postgraduate, he holds an MCA degree.