On May 4, 2021, Karnataka recorded a whopping 44,631 COVID positive cases across the state. As a consequence, the state has declared holidays for primary and high school students with immediate effect.

Today, Suresh Kumar S, Primary and Secondary Education Minister made the announcement. He said, "Primary Schools will have summer holidays till June 14, 2021 and High Schools will have summer holidays from April 27 which has already started and will continue till June 2021."

The Education Department also postponed the second PU exams and cancelled exams for first PU students. The exam dates for second PU students are yet to be confirmed by the department. He added, "The high school teachers have been directed to help SSLC students to prepare for their board exams. They need to contact students and be in touch with them over the phone. Not just helping them with their doubts, they also need to motivate SSLC students."

He also stated that the SSLC students will have revision classes online from June 1-14, 2021. The dates of the SSLC exams remain the same and they will be notified if changes are made in the exam dates.