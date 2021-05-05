As the number of COVID-19 cases keeps increasing in the country, the Benaras Hindu University has announced that the varsity will be closed till May 15 and even online classes will be suspended for this period. The notification that came late on May 5, also said that no exams will be held before June 30.



The notification said that the Vice-Chancellor had a meeting with the top officials including the Dean of Students and the Controller of Examinations. They decided to close the university and suspend online classes till May 15. The offices will also be closed during this period but if there is an emergency, the staff could be called in. The staff will be available over the telephone at all times, said the varsity. Examinations will not be held before June 30.



But this decision will not be applicable for the medical institutions under the university's purview like the Sir Sunderlal Hospital, Shatabdi Super Speciality and the Trauma Centre. The services like security, water services, electricity, sanitation, dairies and other services will work as usual.