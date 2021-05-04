Xavier School of Management, one of India’s premier B-Schools, announced a leadership change. After completing his term, Fr P Christie, SJ handed over the reins to Fr Paul Fernandes, SJ, as the new Director. He has taken over the responsibilities as the new Director of XLRI with immediate effect.

An alumnus of XLRI Jamshedpur, he (BM ’86 Batch) had worked at XLRI for many years in various capacities. Besides being a Faculty member, he was the Financial Controller. He was also the Founder Chairperson of Father Arrupe Centre for Excellence (FACE), now rechristened as ‘FACES.' Fr. Paul earned his Ph.D. in Economics and Ethics from KU, WWF Ingolstadt, Germany. Fr. Paul also completed M. Sc. in Econn cqwomics and M. A. Licentiate in Applied Ethics from the Catholic University of Leuven, Belgium. Fr. Paul Fernandes was appointed as the Director of Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar (XIMB) in December 2012. He is the first Vice-Chancellor of Xavier University, Bhubaneswar (XUB).

Besides being an educationist and administrator, Fr Paul has been an accomplished researcher and writer. His books include: Economic Ethics and the Moral Perspective of the Golden Rule; Business Ethics and Corporate Governance (4 books of 2 units each) and Corporate Governance. He has also co-authored other books including Ethics of Marketing Research, Ethics of Supply Chain Management – empirical research on Indian Supply Chains; International Ethics (a unit written for IGNOU programme on MA in Philosophy).

Speaking on his appointment, Fr Paul, Director, XLRI, said, “It is indeed a privilege to be a part of XLRI, and it is a huge responsibility to help shepherd XLRI in these challenging times. Four important hallmarks of Jesuit education have guided XLRI’s mission-led growth over seven decades - ‘Excellence,’ ‘Integrity and Ethics,’ ‘Holistic Growth of an Individual’ and ‘Social Consciousness.’ Excellence and Ethics are important elements of XLRI’s DNA and are passed on to every student. One of the goals of XLRI is to nurture global responsible leaders who are conscious and sensitive towards the needs of lesser privileged sections of society and inspire them to work for the greater common good. We will continue to place a strong emphasis on our ethos.”

While reflecting on the leadership change, P Christie, Former Director, XLRI said, “I congratulate Fr. Fernandes and wish him the very best in his new role. I am confident that he would successfully spearhead XLRI to be an institution of excellence and management-centric research while nurturing responsible global leaders for the greater common good and a sustainable future.”

Commenting on the leadership transition, T V Narendran, Chairman, Board of Governors at XLRI and MD, Tata Steel India and Southeast Asia, said, “An eminent educationist, Fr. Christie effectively led the Institute during the time of the Covid crisis. The sound health and safety of every stakeholder were his priority. His calm and dedicated efforts to uphold XLRI’s legacy amidst unavoidable challenges speak volumes about Fr Christie’s leadership skills and commitment. As we bid farewell to Fr Christie, we are equally proud to be associated with another stalwart, Fr. Paul. Fernandes and welcome him to the XL family. I am confident that XLRI will achieve newer heights of success and reputation under his able leadership and guidance in the years ahead.”