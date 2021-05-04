The fourth session of the Joint Entrance examination (JEE), which was supposed to be held from May 24 to 27 has been postponed, said the National Testing Agency. The decision was taken after the number of COVID cases in the country started rising exponentially.

While the first and the second sessions of the entrance examination were held in February and March respectively, the April session was postponed earlier. The registration for the May session of the entrance examination, the NTA said, will be announced later.

READ ALSO: JEE Main April session postponed due to surge in COVID cases



"In the meantime, the candidates are advised to use this time to prepare themselves better for the examination. They can also practice tests on the NTA Abhyas App from the comfort of their homes," said the NTA in a release. It also asks the candidates to keep visiting its websites for more updates. "Looking at the present situation of COVID-19 and keeping students safety in mind, JEE (Main) - May 2021 session has been postponed. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of NTA for further updates," tweeted the Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal. On Monday, the Ministry had asked all institutions to postpone offline examinations that were scheduled to be held in May, owing to the pandemic. India, on Tuesday, reported 3.7 lakh new COVID-19 cases.