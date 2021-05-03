Overcoming all hurdles and finding new solutions, Indian Railways is continuing its journey of bringing relief by delivering liquid medical oxygen to various states across the country. So far, the Railways has delivered around 1125 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in 76 tankers to various states.

According to the Ministry of Railways, 20 Oxygen expresses have already completed their journey and seven more loaded Oxygen expresses are on the run carrying around 422 MT of LMO in 27 tankers. It is Indian Railways endeavour to deliver as much LMO as possible in the shortest time possible to the requesting states.

Third Oxygen express to Delhi carrying 120 MT of LMO is on its way from Durgapur and is expected to reach the national capital on Tuesday (May 4).

Telangana will receive its second Oxygen express from Angul carrying 60.23 MT LMO.

While, the state of Haryana will receive its fourth and fifth Oxygen express carrying nearly 72 MT of liquid medical oxygen Angul (Orissa), Rourkela (Orissa). Another Oxygen Express with 85 tonnes is on its way from Hapa (Gujarat) and reaching Gurgaon for delivery in NCR region.

However, more Oxygen express to Madhya Pradesh (4th), Uttar Pradesh (10th) , Telangana, Haryana and Delhi carrying 422.08 MT LMO in seven Oxygen express are on their way, informed the release.

So far, Indian Railways has delivered more than 1125 metric tonnes LMO to Maharashtra (174 MT), Uttar Pradesh (430.51 MT), Madhya Pradesh (156.96 MT), Delhi (190 MT), Haryana (109.71 MT) and Telangana (63.6 MT).