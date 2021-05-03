The University of Delhi has postponed the final year exams to /by two weeks and will now start from June 1 instead of May 15. But the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) has said that this is not enough and the exams needed to be cancelled. The notice from the varsity said that the exam ms will start from June 1 and will be conducted in online mode and will follow the much debated Open Book Examination format.

Calling it unfortunate, DUTA Treasurer Dr Abha Dev Habib said that the probable reason behind this decision is the notification by UGC and the Ministry of Education that said that final year exams have to be conducted. "While exams for intermediate semesters have been cancelled, the exams for terminal students are being held because of the last year's UGC/MOE order on the same," she said. "We found it extremely unfortunate last time and once again this insistence is not okay. This time the tragedies are many more. In a country where families are struggling against the illness and gasping for oxygen and hospital beds, holding examinations is like turning a blind eye. The government and its policies are responsible for the situation in this horrific condition in the country and it is important to think out of box and bring as much relief in various forms as possible," she added.

"Final semester or annual examinations May-June 2021 to be commenced from May 15, 2021 are hereby postponed by two weeks and the same shall start from June 1, 2021. Accordingly, all the Date Sheets released for commencement of examinations from May 15 hereby stands withdrawn. The new Date Sheets shall be released in due course of time and shall be available on the website of the University of Delhi," said the notice from the university.