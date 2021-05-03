After immense deliberation amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) cancelled the Class 10 Board examinations and now they have announced a special marking scheme for these students in its affiliated schools. The results will be declared on June 20, 2021, the board said on Saturday.



Here's how students will be able to check the results on the official website:



- Visit the official website of CBSE- cbse.nic.in

- On the homepage, click on the Result tab

- A new page will appear on the screen

- Now, click on Class 10 result 2021

- A new page will appear on the screen

- Enter the asked credentials and click on the submit option

- Your Class 10 result will appear on the screen

- Download it and take a printout for future reference



Here's all about the special marking scheme and how the students will be evaluated:



- Students will be assessed out of a maximum of 100 marks for each subject, which will include 80 marks from various tests or exams conducted throughout the year and 20 marks from internal assessments. If any candidate did not appear in any of the assessment tests, the school may also conduct an offline or online or a telephonic one with documented evidence.



- The exams contributing to the 80 marks will include periodic tests, half-yearly or mid-term exams and pre-board examinations. CBSE's notification said, “The marks should be in consonance with the past performance of the school in Class 10 Board examinations.” The board also has directed schools to constitute result committees consisting of the principal and seven teachers, which will finalise the Class 10 result for its students.



- If students with disabilities have not appeared in any of the assessments conducted by the school, CBSE has allowed schools to consider other activities such as portfolios, presentations, project, quiz and oral tests for such candidates.



- CBSE will also provide grace marks to students who do not obtain the minimum marks to qualify for the exams. “In case after application of grace marks policy by the Board, any student is not able to meet the qualifying criterion, he/she will be placed in 'Essential Repeat' or 'Compartment' Category,” the board said.



- After the announcement of results, schools will conduct objective-type compartment exams in an online or offline mode based on sample question papers. Students who do not qualify on the basis of these criteria will be admitted to Class 11 provisionally till the announcement of compartment exam results. There will be no provision of re-evaluation, re-verification of answer books for results calculated using the objective criteria, the CBSE said.