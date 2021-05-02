As the counting of votes for the single-phase Tamil Nadu Assembly elections is underway, early trends show DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin leading from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency.

Official trends also show Udhayanidhi's father and party president MK Stalin leading from the Kolathur Assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, the ruling AIADMK is leading in 81 seats while the DMK is leading in 98 seats, as per initial trends from Tamil Nadu.

The Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu were held on April 6. The counting of votes began at 8 am today.

The fate of 3,998 candidates was sealed during polling across 234 constituencies in the state on April 6.

Exit polls have predicted a sweep for the DMK-led alliance.

The AIADMK-led alliance includes BJP and Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). The DMK has allotted 25 seats to Congress, six each to CPI, CPI (M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Vaiko's Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK).