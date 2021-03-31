There are over 6,300 sanctioned posts for teachers in the currently functional eklavya model residential schools (EMRS) for students from the tribal communities, according to government data. During the year 2019-2020, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs had released Rs 1449.24 crore, an increase compared to the years previous to it.

During the years 2017-18 and 2018-19, the ministry released Rs 682.03 crore and Rs 710.96 crore respectively, according to the data shared. The functional number of schools also include those which will start in the current academic year. The EMRS aim to provide quality middle and high-level education to tribal children in remote areas of the country.

READ ALSO: India world's largest democratic educational ecosystem, says Union Education Minister Nishank

The highest number of teachers were sanctioned in Madhya Pradesh at 1460 across the 63 schools in the state. This was followed by Gujarat with 758 teachers in 35 schools, and 717 in Chattisgarh's 42 schools. While Andhra Pradesh had 267 sanctioned posts in 19 schools, Odisha had 377 in 19 schools. There were 469 sanctioned posts in 22 schools, and 410 in Maharashtra's 25 schools. In Jharkhand, the number of sanctioned posts were 235 for 13 schools. The number of teachers sanctioned for five schools across Tripura was 111. Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand had 40 teachers sanctioned for two and three schools respectively. For West Bengal, there were 182 number of sanctioned teachers for seven schools, the data showed. According to the 2018 budget announcement, the government aimed to build at least one EMRS in every block with 50 per cent tribal population and at least 20,000 tribal people by 2022 so that the tribal population can access education in areas where they are located. There are 564 such blocks in the country.