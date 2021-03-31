The WHO-China joint team on the global study of the origins of COVID-19 found that introduction through a laboratory incident is "extremely unlikely," a senior Chinese expert of the joint team said on Wednesday.

Experts from the World Health Organisation and China jointly conducted the research in China and made an assessment of the likelihood of possible pathways, according to Liang Wannian, head of the Chinese side of the joint team, the Xinhua news agency reported.

According to a report on the China Part of the study, COVID-19 introduction through an intermediate host is "likely to very likely," introduction through cold/food chain products is "possible," and introduction through a laboratory incident is "extremely unlikely," Liang said.