Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will be starting online registration for admission to the academic year 2021-22, for Class 1 from 10 am on April 1, according to its official website. The deadline to complete online registration for Class 1 is 7.00 pm on April 19.

Details regarding the admission can be obtained through the official website, kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in and also through the mobile app of KVS. Registration for higher classes will be done between 8.00 am on April 8 and 4.00 pm on April 15. The school management has asked parents not to visit Kendriya Vidyalayas for information related to admission, in view of the Covid-19 protocols.