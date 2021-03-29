As many as 3.58 lakh students will attend the Intermediate second-year practical examination to be conducted from March 31 to April 24, said Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Commissioner V Ramakrishna. No Physical Hall Tickets will be issued this year for IPE. Hall Tickets for Practical Examinations for Science students will be placed on "bie.ap.gov.in" website.

In a press release issued on Sunday, Ramakrishna said that all the RIOs are informed to follow the instructions given for the smooth conduct of the practical examinations adhering strictly to the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Centre. The practical examinations will be conducted in two sessions from 9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm. In all, 947 examination centres have been arranged, where 2.60 lakh students from MPC and 98,462 students from BiPC will appear for the practical examinations, he informed.

The Commissioner further said that Chief Superintendent will be appointed for private unaided junior colleges from Government or Aided Junior colleges to monitor the conduct of Practical Examinations. Practical Examinations will be conducted under the surveillance of CC Cameras (All four labs - Botany, Zoology, Chemistry & Physics). CC Footage will be verified if any complaints are received. Everyday session wise OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number of the Chief Superintendent for opening the already downloaded Question Paper.

The Examination functionaries, students, whoever found resorting to any malpractice in the examination centre are liable for punishment as per "The Andhra Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices and Unfair Means) Rules 1997. Practical Record books should be punched with a nail in one or two places to avoid their reuse. Practical Record books should be kept in session wise, Batch wise until the declaration of the Results.

Practical Examinations will be conducted in the next available batch to students who suffer from COVID-19. Instructions were issued to accommodate 10 members each out of 20 in a batch in a lab and the remaining 10 members in another room during the practical examination to avoid crowding, if necessary, Rama Krishna added.