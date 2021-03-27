Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh affirmed that the written examinations and practical exams will be conducted as per schedule amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister held a video conference with Education department officials earlier today about the COVID situation in the state. Later he addressed the media.

The minister said that the written examinations and practical exams will be conducted as per schedule while adhering to COVID-19 measures.

"We could not conduct several exams in the last academic year. However, as a part of this academic year, we will try our best to conduct the same this year. The health of our students and teachers is of prime importance. Hassle-free full-fledged classes are being run in our state, so far, post lockdown," he said.

"Andhra Pradesh is the only state which has been conducting the highest number of Covid tests in the country. Also, the academic calendar is being properly maintained as we are taking planned measures for containing COVID. Over the last few days, we are witnessing a surge in COVID cases. These two months are crucial ones, so we ought to be highly careful."

"Vice-chancellors and registrars of universities should focus on implementing standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the Covid pandemic as ordered by the Chief Minister. More than 100 students in a private college in Rajahmundry are affected by COVID. In order to prevent such things, SOP should be set up in every school and college. Students should be given masks, thermal screening should be made compulsory. All precautions must be taken to identify Corona-affected students at the primary level itself," the minister said.

"Stern action will be taken, in case of any laxity, on managements of private, unaided schools and colleges. Officials will be asked to shut down educational institutions where a surge in Covid cases occur. Such incidents will be reviewed on daily basis. The number of Corona tests for students will be increased. Examinations will be conducted as per schedule with Corona precautions. Practical Examinations will be held on Sundays in light of stringent Corona restrictions," he said.