The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) registration 2021 for Classes 10 and 12 October batch has been extended to March 31, 2021, the institute announced on Thursday. Students can apply for admission to Classes 10 and 12 on the official website of NIOS, sdmis.nios.ac.in. "Last date for registration in Secondary and Senior Secondary Courses for Oct 2021 session is now extended till midnight of 31st March 2021," as per the NIOS' official Twitter handle.



The registration link will stay active until midnight of March 31, 2021. Students must select their state or union territories in order to complete the NIOS Registration 2021 for the courses. Students should read the instruction mentioned on the official website before beginning their registration. Students should also keep their documents handy while completing the registration and also keep a check on the official site for newer updates.



Steps to complete the NIOS registrations:



Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)



Step 2: Click on the NIOS 2021 Registration link given on the site



Step 3: Select the state/ Union Territory, and IF Type and enter the ID Number and Course details



Step 4: Enter the basic details in the NIOS Registration form and upload the required documents



Step 5: Select the subjects and choose the examination centre



Step 6: Complete the application fee payment and take a printout