India reported 59,118 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, highest single-day spike since October, 2020, taking the total tally to 1,18,46,652 on Friday. Cases have been increasing by leaps and bounds for the past two weeks.

According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra and Punjab are turning out to be the highest contributors to the new surge. The central government is closely monitoring and actively engaging with states and union territories over the rising cases in the country. With death of 257 people in the last 24 hours, the fatality toll has reached 1,60,949 in India. The active caseload in country has mounted to 4,21,066.

With the discharge of 32,987 patients in a day, a total of 1,12,64,637 persons have been discharged so far. So far, 5.55 crore doses of corona vaccine have been administered in the country since the drive began on January 16 after approval for 'Covishield' and 'Covaxin'. Now, those over 45 years of age will also get Covid-19 vaccine from April 1, irrespective of the co-morbidities, the Central Government has announced.