The Board of Governors of IIM Calcutta has finally accepted the resignation of Anju Seth, the institute's first female Director. Professor Subir Bhattacharya, the institute's seniormost professor has been appointed the Acting Director.



Seth had tendered her resignation earlier this month, citing a “breakdown of confidence” between her and the board chairman Shrikrishna Kulkarni. Seth's term was supposed to get over in February 2022. Speaking to Indian Express, Seth said, "I am disappointed as I am leaving a dream only partially fulfilled; it is not what I had sought. Yet I am proud that I tried my best and that I’ve disrupted the conventional barriers that were holding back the opportunity for IIM Calcutta to emerge as a world-class institution."



In her resignation letter, she had written, "The board chose to draw up various resolutions alleging vague wrongdoings and condemning me without any evidence thereof while denying me the opportunity to defend my actions." At the same time, Kulkarni hasn't responded to Seth's allegations yet. However, in a statement, the BoG said that Seth had made "baseless and self-serving allegations against the board and the institute”. The institute has now put up an advertisement for a new director, inviting applications by April 10.