The Bharatiya Janata Party has proposed to set up an entire research university to teach Agama rituals. They have also promised moral instruction classes will be ‘brought back’ to the classrooms in order to teach values to students.

For those who many not be aware, Agama rituals are a collection of several Tantric literature and scriptures of Hindu schools.The term literally means tradition or "that which has come down", and the Agama texts describe cosmology, epistemology, philosophical doctrines, precepts on meditation and practices, four kinds of yoga, mantras, temple construction, deity worship and ways to attain sixfold desires.

The BJP has also promised to establish a University for Siddha Medicine at Palani. Besides the moral instruction classes to inculcate discipline and values, the party has said that they would be introducing yoga and meditation from Class 6. Another interesting point that the manifesto makes is that equal and fair opportunities would be created and ensured in opening and running schools for all religious groups.

In an attempt to win the Tamil people, the party has also proposed to set up a Tamil Chair in universities across the world.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its manifesto for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election. It seeks to lay out the party's plan which it will put in place if it comes to power. The saffron party's manifesto was officially unveiled by Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road, Transport and Highways in the presence of Tamil Nadu BJP State President Dr L Murugan and VK Singh, Minister for Defence among several other leaders of the party.

The BJP has allied with the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and will contest in 20 Assembly constituencies. The election manifesto committee of the party included H Raja, Sasikala Pushpa, K Annamalai, VP Duraisamy, M Nachiappan and others.