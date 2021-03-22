The Tamil Nadu government has announced that colleges will be shut across the state due to rising COVID-19 cases. The colleges will still hold practical exams for final year students but the regular exams will be held online, a press release said.

The release stated that the government had held a meeting with health department officials and other stakeholders before deciding to reopen classes in December. But now since the situation had changed, the Chief Secretary held an emergency meeting and family welfare officials, education department officials, representatives from universities and other stakeholders and decided to pass a government order to immediate shut down all the colleges.

The colleges will now switch back to online mode of education for six days a week but practical exams for the final year students scheduled for next month will continue as planned and any other exams for final years will be held online. So for a second time in a row, students will attempt their exams online.