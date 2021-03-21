The growth and excellence of women in technical areas will add a dimension to national development, said President Ram Nath Kovind while delivering the convocation address at the NIT Rourkela's 18th Annual Convocation. "It will also lead to gender empowerment at higher levels in the science of technology and help women break the glass ceiling," he added. Noting that the institute has at least 21 per cent female students and three out of seven gold medallists were women, the President expressed his delight.



Almost 1,500 students graduated from NIT Rourkela this year, including 544 BTech students, 424 MTech students,125 MSc students. The institute also awarded PhDs to 118 students. Honorary Doctor of Science degrees was conferred upon Pramod Kumar Mishra, Kumar Mangalam Birla and Dr Sitakant Mahapatra.



Continuing his address, the President also highlighted that the enrolment of women in engineering and technical institutes are low. He cited a recent survey, according to which only 20 per cent of female students enrol in technical institutes. "Our girls should be encouraged to pursue technical courses and excel in the same manner as they do in other areas. The country needs more girls to pursue higher education, especially engineering and technology," Kovind, who was the Chief Guest, stated.



Addressing the students directly, the President advised, "This is a time to make major life decisions - starting a new job, pursuing your dreams and supporting your family. While doing this, I urge you to introspect - what are the values and principles you stand for, what kind of career do you want to pursue. But the most important point of introspection is what kind of person you want to become."



Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, the President urged the students to not judge their success by material gains and societal expectations. He also asked students to figure out what they wanted to do in their lives. "Choose to do what gives your satisfaction and meaningfulness, do what takes you closer to your aspirations, do what makes your families proud," Kovind said.



Kovind also congratulated NIT Rourkela for implementing a certain part of the National Education Policy, 2020. "The policy envisions engineering institutions moving towards more holistic education, integrating arts and humanities," he said, adding that the institute has implemented this aspect to some extent. The convocation was also attended by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, MP Jual Oram and Odisha health minister Naba Kishore Das.