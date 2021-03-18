Shiv Nadar University (Delhi NCR) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Education, Government of India, for granting of the prestigious status of Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University' (IoE). With this MoU, it has become the youngest recognised IoE and part of the hallowed league of top 20 public and private institutions mandated to elevate Indian higher education on the global stage with complete academic and administrative autonomy.

Shiv Nadar University's Pro-Chancellor, Shikhar Malhotra, and Vice-Chancellor, Dr Rupamanjari Ghosh, signed the MoU in the presence of Dr Vineet Joshi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Education, Government of India, and Kirti, Deputy Director (Science), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India.

This is a historic achievement in the journey of what we now proudly call Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence'. It's a heartening testament of our commitment to redefining higher education in India and to helping transform the future of human capital emerging from our country. We are grateful to the Ministry of Education for recognizing Shiv Nadar University as a role model for private higher education as India addresses the needs for enhancing access to modern, high-quality education and cutting-edge research, said Shikhar Malhotra, Pro-Chancellor of Shiv Nadar University.

He added: This achievement has been possible through the countless, relentless efforts and support from all members of our community including students, faculty, staff, parents of our students, alumni, partners, and so many well-wishers  all of whom we thank wholeheartedly. Shiv Nadar University (Delhi NCR) has been granted the IoE' status upon duly clearing a wide-ranging assessment by the Government-appointed Empowered Expert Committee (EEC). The assessment included several legislative and procedural requirements under the UGC regulations and guidelines. It took into account all aspects of the University's functioning including but not limited to curriculum, research, faculty, campus infrastructure, student selection parameters and the Institution's long-term vision, culminating in the MoU signed.

Dr Rupamanjari Ghosh, Vice-Chancellor of Shiv Nadar University, said: This achievement is direct result of our pioneering multidisciplinary approach to education in India and an unwavering focus on driving research that can help solve issues of global importance. At a time when India aims to transform into a global knowledge superpower', Shiv Nadar University, as an IoE', will continue to empower individuals with the skills, knowledge, art and scientific thought required to meet the world's most pressing societal and industrial needs.

This recognition is also a shot in the arm for the vision of our Founder, Shiv Nadar, whose life's work is based on the philosophy of creative philanthropy' - to build institutions that outlast individuals and create transformational impact on future generations.  To be the youngest IoE is a matter of great pride, and to get this recognition in the 10th year of the Institution's existence makes it even more special, she added. Shiv Nadar University (Delhi NCR) was recommended as an IoE' by the EEC in August 2019 after the Institutions of Eminence' scheme was rolled out by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in 2017.

The 20 IoEs' were selected from a total of 114 applications received from public and private universities. Shiv Nadar University is also among the select group of institutions in the country which were awarded the prestigious Atal Incubation Center grant by the NITI Aayog, Government of India, in the very first round in 2017.