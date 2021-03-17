Professor Sangita Srivastava, vice-chancellor of Allahabad University (AU) has written a letter to the district magistrate saying that the 'azaan' from a nearby mosque disturbs her sleep.

District Magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami has said that he would take action as per the rules.

In her letter, the vice-chancellor has said that the 'azaan' disturbs her sleep and she is unable to resume sleeping after the 'azaan' is over. She said that this causes headaches and leads to the loss of work hours.

She said that though she was not against any religion but during 'Ramzan', the announcements over the microphone begin at 4 a.m which disturbs other people.

Citing a court verdict, she said that 'Your freedom ends where my nose begins".

The vice-chancellor has sent copies of her letter to the divisional commissioner Prayagraj and SSP Prayagraj. It may be recalled that in 2017, singer Sonu Nigam had tweeted about being disturbed by the 'azaan' and the issue had turned into a major controversy. The singer even faced a fatwa against him.