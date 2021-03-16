An India-UK collaboration has brought a Zero-Emission EV charging station to the campus of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). The station located behind the JRD Tata Memorial Library, is powered by 16 solar PV modules with a total capacity of 6.4 kW. Atop the JRD Tata Memorial Library is the solar PV system, that powers the station.For the next six months at least, a team of researchers from IISc's Sustainable Transportation Lab (IST Lab) will study the technical performance of the solar PV, an EV charging mechanism, the consumer's response to the zero-emission station, and response to pricing, Ashish Verma, Convenor, IISc Sustainable Transportation Lab told TNIE.

This information will helpful for a policy framework for the government or even to scale up the station on campus, he said. At present, the modalities such as the price for every charge, and the visitors allowed to visit the facility is being finalised. The off-grid solar EV charging station was launched by British Deputy High Commissioner Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford together with Director IISc, Dr Govindan Rangarajan. This is the second initiative under the Innovating for Clean Air (IfCA) programme, by Energy System Catapult, UK, after the Church Street First (pedestrianisation etc) project, five months ago.

The IfCA programme is meant to support UK and Indian firms to tackle pollution at a source in the city of Bengaluru, by introducing innovations that improve air quality monitoring, addressing challenges related to electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, power grid management and the integration of renewable energy. UK-based renewable energy advisory firm GreenEnco has designed and implemented this Zero-Emission EV charging station. Testimony to the bilateral collaboration is the participation of UK-Indian companies -- The PB modules were provided by Vikram Solar Ltd and FIMER has provided inverter, battery storage and EV charger.EOM//Vox popPrior planning of the day and route, utilising this charging station would make my mobility more comfortable. I can be freer from range anxiety. The most critical aspect in adopting EVs is 'planning your day' and route' in advance.

The charging station is likely to be well utilized by the EV users who are aware about this facility. Most of the EV aspirants do not opt for EVs in the final stage of purchase decision because of lack. of clarity in using an EV. Instead, they opt for an IC Engine Car. - Shravant Vasisht PhD Research Scholar at Divecha Centre for Climate Change, IISc and e-vehicle user.