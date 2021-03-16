Tamil Nadu unit of Congress, in their election manifesto, assures to scrap NEET and other welfare measures to the state. The Tamil Nadu Congress unit on Tuesday released its election manifesto for the upcoming April 6, assembly general election.

When the BJP and AIADMK frequently slammed the Congress party for bringing the NEET examination for medical admission, the national party has assured that it would take steps to scrap the NEET and to increase the reservation for government school students for medical admission to 10 per cent from the existing 7.5 per cent reservation. Similarly, the party has assured that it would take steps to let the Cauvery Water Management Board as an independent body as per the Apex court judgment despite the Karnataka state unit of Congress party always opposing the Supreme Court verdict on the Cauvery water dispute.

Besides, the party has assured that to decentralise power to local bodies and to enable the youths of Tamil Nadu to get job opportunities, a new scheme to be introduced, five years tax-free concession to be given to the new entrepreneurs. During the occasion, KS Alagiri responded to the questions of the reporters over the protest staged by the Congress cadres on the announcement of candidates, "We were allocated only 25 assembly seats. For which, 2,500 cadres submitted applications. Hence, it's quite natural to erupt disappointment among those who are not able to get the party ticket. We have given the party tickets to eligible persons," he pointed out.