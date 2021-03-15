KITE VICTERS education channel will telecast a live phone-in programme from Tuesday (March 16) for students of Classes X and XII, for whom the annual examination will be conducted in April. The phone-in programme will clarify the doubts of students live in addition to revision based on the focus areas and analysis of model examination question papers.

The programme is also envisaged to equip the students to face the examinations with confidence and without any mental stress. All the programmes will be available in the First Bell portal www.firstbell.kite.kerala.gov.in from the very next day.The phone-in programme for Class X students will be held from 2.30pm to 4pm, which will be re-telecast at 6.30pm. Similarly, for the Plus-II students, the programme will be held from 5pm to 6.30 pm with a re-telecast on next day at 6.30am. In the normal scenario, the classes would have been from June to March in an academic year.

However, in the current scenario, the classes for Standards 1 to 9 would be completed by April 30 and all arrangements have been made for covering the portions by then, said K Anvar Sadath, CEO, KITE.The Plus-I classes, which commenced in November last year, will continue in May. Besides, a special bridge course for all classes will be telecast in KITE VICTERS in May. The toll-free number for the live phone-in programme is 1800 425 9877. KITE has also published the schedule for the live phone-in programme till March 31.