With the cadres of political parties have started door-to-door election campaigns seeking vote with people from Monday, a raised allegation that cadres involve the school-going children in the party campaign. Social organisations have requested the election commission to stop this type of activity and instruct party man should not involve in the door-to-door campaign. Palli Kalvi Paathukappu Iyakkam district coordinator S Chandrasekar, said, "On Monday, we saw many school children who aged below 14 had gone door to door campaign in many places in the Puliykulam in the city, with a particular political cadres. Many children were dancing with 'Parai' instruments in the road and some children have approached homemakers and they said that cast vote to a particular party."

"This activity is against the children's rights and we condemned political parties for inviting school-going children. When asked about it, children said cadres promised that they would give Rs 200 as daily wage for morning and evening campaign. Now, they are child workers with parties and they may turn as child labour in the future. Such a scenario gives much worry to us. The election commission should stop this violation for against children across the state through the concerned district election officer immediately."

Psychologist N Rahman Khan said, "When children involve in the campaign, some changes can feel by its environmental habit. Especially, children will learn anti-social behaviour by cadres such as smoking and drinking habit. As children are earning money daily by the campaign, there is a high chance to deny parents words without obeying. -"Importantly, children will not be shown interest in their studies and they may think to go to work to earn more. Totally, children studies would spoil by these activities," he warned. An officer from district child protection said, "As per norms, party man should not involve children who aged below 18 in the election campaign and election commission has given clear guidelines already. We would look into the issue immediately and necessary instructions to be given to party heads to the district election officer.