The Department of General Education has decided not to conduct exams for Class IX students and instead promote them to the next level on the basis of certain criteria such as their attendance in online classes. The decision was taken in the context of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

General Education Secretary A Shajahan said the Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) will prepare an activity book to evaluate the students and on the basis of the findings, the students would be promoted. "Usually it's all pass for the ninth standard students. But they will be evaluated on the basis of certain criteria such as their attendance in the online classes. The finer details of other criteria will be issued by the Department this week itself," he said.

Meanwhile, the government is yet to decide on the fate of the Plus One exams. Shajahan said the decision on the Plus One exam will be taken by May as the classes had started late. "The Plus One classes started by November. So the fate of the exams will be decided by May. The classes for the next Plus One batches will start by August," he added.