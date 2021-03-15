The Department for Promotion of Industries and internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry Government of India under the Scheme for Pedagogy and Research in IPRs for Holistic Education and Academia (SPRIHA) has sanctioned a PIIT IPR chair to Andhra University and the former Chairman and Managing Director of National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) H Purushotham has been appointed as DPIIT - IPR Chair to achieve the objective of the scheme.

As per the SPRIHA scheme guidelines, inclusion and teaching of Intellectual Property Rights (IPRS) as a credit course at the undergraduate level is a mandatory requirement. Accordingly, Andhra University has taken up this proposal and sought permission from the AP State Council of Higher Education (APSHE) to introduce this course in the academic year 2020-21 onwards for BE/BTech students as an interdisciplinary mandatory credit skill development course.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) further stated that necessary approval may be obtained from the Board of Studies concerned appropriate academic bodies of the University. Vice-Chancellor of AU, P V G D Prasad Reddy appreciated the move and thanked APSCHE for the timely approval to the University to introduce the IPR Course as an interdisciplinary mandatory credit course at the University as any University which has become the First University to implement such an initiative that would benefit the University students in line with the New Education Policy (NEP)-2020 towards the accomplishment of the mission of skill development.

The Registrar of AU, V Krishna Mohan expressed that owing to the growing importance of Intellectual Proper Rights (IPR) for shaping the students into young entrepreneurs, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education gave its consent and approved the proposal of Andhra University to introduce the Course branches of Engineering on a pilot mode for this academic year 2020-21 and can be rolled out subsequently to other courses.