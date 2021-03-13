SRM University, Andhra Pradesh, will launch an MBA in Data Science with a specialisation in Business Analytics on March 15. The course will be a two-year full-time classroom programme that provides a unique offering to business professionals by blending Business Management with Analytical Skills.

Several industry experts such as Sarita Digumarti, Co-Founder and COO, Jigsaw Academy, Randhir Mishra, Digital Learning Design Expert and Professional Performance Coach, Digital Transformation Evangelist, and Gaurav Baidyasen, Vice-President and Head, Data Science, SRM Group, will be there at the event.

Leveraging on their vast industrial experience spanning across decades, the experts will share insights pertaining to the industry, market, and businesses to assist the audience in comprehending the significance of Data Analysis in the modern business operations, strategy building, and designing impactful marketing initiatives.