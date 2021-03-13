

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has always been quite vocal about its opposition to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test. So, understandably, one of the first promises that it makes is to abolish NEET, if elected to power. However, it has also promised to start government-run coaching centres, that will train students to crack the JEE (Main), JEE (Advanced) and NEET.



According to the manifesto which was released on March 13, the decision to cancel NEET will be taken in the first assembly session and the proposal will be sent for the president's approval. At the same time, it will start coaching centres in every district headquarter to train students to crack the competitive entrance examinations, the UPSC examinations and the TNSC exams.



The Dravidian party has also promised to bring back the state-government mandated reservations in the government-run medical colleges. At the same time, it has promised to start medical colleges in every district, adjacent to government hospitals.



Education for all



The DMK has promised loan waivers to students who have completed their school and college education in Tamil Nadu, if they are unable to repay the student loans and are over 30. In an attempt to bridge the digital divide, they say that if elected to power, they will provide tablets with free 4G/5G data to all senior secondary school students and college students across the state. Additionally, school students will be given a glass of milk every day. Also, sanitary napkin vending machines will be installed in every government school and college.



They have also promised to sponsor the education of every first-generation learner who wants to pursue courses in medicine, engineering and agriculture, irrespective of caste. Additionally, first-generation learners will be given preference, when it comes to government job recruitment.



The DMK aims to make Tamil Nadu 100 per cent literate in the next three years. To enable students to study and work abroad, it says that it is coming up with plans to teach them foreign languages including English, French, German and Chinese in colleges and universities. "We will also tie-up with the likes of British Council to provide spoken English training to government school students," their manifesto stated.



While subjects like agriculture studies and environmental studies will be introduced in schools, the number of Physical Education hours will be extended to three per week. At the same time, they say that the linguistic minorities will be given an option to learn their languages.





Teaching right



While the DMK proposes a transparent examination to hire teachers, it has promised jobs to teachers who have qualified for the examination in 2013 and are still unemployed. It has also promised permanent jobs to part-time teachers. It also promised to open incubation centres to curate new ideas, incubate start-ups and support AI.