The wait is finally over for all the medicine aspirants in the country. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2021 will be held on August 1, according to a statement by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the government body that conducts the entrance.

The offline examination will be held in 11 languages, including Hindi and English. This year, NEET will also determine admission to nursing courses and degrees in life sciences. "The result of NEET-UG 2021 may be utilised by other Entities of Central State Governments (including Indian Nursing Council/ Nursing Colleges, Schools/ admission to relevant courses (including BSc (Nursing) and BSc (Life Science) in accordance with their rules/ norms/ guidelines," reads the statement.

Owing to the pandemic, there was a demand by parents and students across India to consider conducting the examination twice in 2021. However, responding to an RTI in October, the NTA had confirmed that the examination will be held only once a year. Prior to that, while talking to a few media houses, the NTA chief Vineet Joshi had said that the NTA may hold the exam twice a year, like JEE (Mains).

At the same time, the NTA said that the registrations will begin soon. The announcement has come as a relief for the students who have been eagerly waiting for the date of the entrance examination.