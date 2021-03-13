Google has started a certification programme in skills like Data Analytics, Project Management, and User Experience (UX) Design to address the talent gap and help fill the entry level jobs in these fields. Google has also partnered with more than 130 employers including Infosys, Accenture, Walmart who will directly recruit the certified job aspirants who don't have a formal degree. Infosys has already committed to hiring 25,000 native workers in the US alone by 2022.

Google CEO, Sundar Pichai said in a blogpost that there are 1.3 million job opportunities in these fields in the US alone and that the tech giant will partner with non-profit organisations, workforce development boards to provide 100,000 scholarships globally. He added that in India, Google is working to make certificates more accessible and launch an employer consortium. The tech giant will also partner with job sites like Linkedln, Glassdoor and CareerBuilder to make experience/education requirements clearer for job postings to help those without formal degrees access employment opportunities. In addition, Google is also opening an apprenticeship program in our Career Certificate fields besides a few other professional tracks. "We will hire hundreds of apprentices over the coming years to participate in on-the-job training and applied learning," Pichai said.Infosys Vice President, Ravi Kumar S said that the Indian It service firm has joined a coveted consortium of employers for Google Career Certificate program to hire based on skills and not on degrees. He added that the initiative will provide access to digital skills for all and hiring based on skills will bridge the divide.