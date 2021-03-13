There is a slew of promises for the welfare of women that MK Stalin’s party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) stated in its manifesto released on Saturday for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021. With a 10 per cent increase, women will now get 40 per cent reservation in government jobs if DMK comes to power in the state, said the manifesto.



Stalin read out the DMK manifesto at a press conference in Chennai. The manifesto also states an increase in maternity leave to 12 months (from the current six) and Rs 24,000 as maternity assistance. Working pregnant women will now be able to avail pick-up and drop facility, with a supervisor and doctor present at all times, and medicine will be delivered at their houses. Public places will have separate booths for mothers to breastfeed their children, the manifesto added. Government hospitals will provide breast cancer treatment and tests free of cost for women in Tamil Nadu if DMK comes to power.



Women working in the manufacturing sector in the state will now have the provision to form a group to ensure women's safety in their workplaces. Single female parents over the age of 25 years and women whose husbands passed away or abandoned them will be provided government jobs based on their educational qualifications. Single parent women's associations will be formed across cities in TN, the manifesto added. Sanitary napkins will be made available in all the government, government-aided schools, and colleges through automatic vending machines set up on every campus. For women working in government jobs, working women's hostels will be set up all over Tamil Nadu.



Other promises in the manifesto include better water management, a supply of clean drinking water, an increase in pension for senior citizens, and the establishment of Kalaignar Unavagam eateries across the state. Stalin also stated that steps will be taken to expedite the submission of the Arumughasamy Committee report which was formed to probe the circumstances leading to the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 2016. Previously, the DMK had announced its candidates' list on Friday revealing that MK Stalin will once again contest from Kolathur, while his son, actor-turned-politician Udhayanidhi, will contest from Chepauk-Triplicane.