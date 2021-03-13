In an inspiring feat, Preetipadma Das, a class XI student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Dhenkanal’s Saranga bagged the first place in the national level Virtual India Toy Fair 2021 that concluded in Noida recently. Preeti hails from Khadakprasad village in Odapada block.

She won the first place for her project, Drinking Bird. The girl highlighted three principles of evaporative cooling through a cost-effective method in this project and earned praise from the jury panel and other students.

According to her guide Kaushik Mukherjee, the project made difficult aspects of mathematics and physics comprehensible to students. Preeti's father Ajit Das is happy about her daughter's achievement. He said, “Big ideas come at a low cost but bring success. The project was done in 2-3 days."