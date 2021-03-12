Two students studying in a government high school in Tadepalli were found consuming drugs by locals. In a remote area beside the school. the locals found two boys consuming drugs. They immediately informed the Head Master of the school. The police gave the boys counselling in the presence of their parents.

However, the residents of the villages are accusing that, the teachers have been insensitive and acted irresponsibly, though the matter was informed to them prior to the recent incident. They are worrying that how many students might have been addicted to drugs. They are demanding that the police should do a complete investigation and find out the sellers of the drugs to the students.

Recently, nine teenagers from Tadepalli got arrested in a drug case. Since, the COVID-19 lockdown, the cases of drugs are increased, and mainly the youth are getting involved in these. During the lockdown, the youth addicted to drugs, have no means to money to buy them and hence they started to prepare them and selling to other students and local teenagers for easy money.

The parents are highly worried about these incidents. According to psychologists, the tendencies of anxiety and hypertension increases in the drug consumers and on the children it affects the most. However, both the parents and teachers need to play a significant role and help the youth to choose the right path and protect their future.