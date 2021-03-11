Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Kindle version of Swami Chidbhavanandaji’s Bhagavad Gita through video conference today. Launching the e-book version of the Gita, he lauded the efforts to bring out an e-book version as this would connect more youngsters with the noble thoughts of the Gita. Traditions and technology have merged, said the Prime Minister. He said that this e-book would also deepen the connect between the Gita and Tamil culture.

This e-book would enable the Tamil diaspora spread across the world to read it easily. He praised the Tamil diaspora for scaling new heights in many sectors and yet carrying the greatness of Tamil culture wherever they went. Paying homage to Swami Chidbhavananda Ji, the Prime Minister said the mind, body, heart and soul of Swami Chidbhavananda Ji was devoted to India's regeneration. He noted that Swami Vivekananda’s Madras lectures inspired Swami Chidbhavananda Ji to put the nation above everything else and serve the people.

The Prime Minister said the beauty of the Gita is in its depth, diversity and flexibility. He noted that Acharya Vinoba Bhave described the Gita as a Mother who would take him in her lap if he stumbled. Great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Lokmanya Tilak, Mahakavi Subramania Bharathi were inspired by the Gita. He said the Gita makes us think, inspires us to question, encourages debate and keeps our mind open. He added anybody who is inspired by Gita would always be compassionate by nature and democratic in temperament.

The Prime Minister said that the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita was born during conflict and depression and humanity is passing through similar conflicts and challenges now. He added that the Bhagvad Gita is a treasure of thoughts that reflects the journey from depression to victory. He also added that the path shown in the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita becomes ever relevant at a time when the world is fighting a tough battle against an epic global pandemic and bracing for a far-reaching economic and social impact. He said Shrimad Bhagavad Gita could provide strength and direction for once again emerging victorious from the challenges faced by humanity.

The Prime Minister said the core message of Srimad Bhagvad Gita is action because it is far better than inaction. He added, similarly, the core of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is to create wealth and value not only for ourselves but for the larger humanity. We believe that an Aatmanirbhar Bharat is good for the world. He recalled how our scientists came out quickly with vaccines for COVID to heal and help humanity, keeping with the spirit of Gita.