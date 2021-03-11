Odisha government will soon give possession of 20 acre land at Binjhagiri near Chandaka soon for setting up the Central Ayush Research Institute and a 100-bed yoga and naturopathy hospital after the Central Council For Research in Yoga and Naturopathy (CCRYN) turned down the State's proposal for an alternative site.

Initially, the government had allotted 20 acre cost-free land after the CCRYN released Rs 1.57 crore to Central Public Works Department (CPWD) in 2014-15. However, the possession of the land could not be obtained due to resistance from locals.

As no step was taken to secure possession over the land for nearly four years, the CPWD had to refund Rs 1.48 crore to the Council in 2018-19. The CPWD had already finished soil testing and other necessary works at Rs 8.95 lakh by then.

Although an alternative site was proposed at Jamukoli under Jatni block, it could not be materialised as the CCRYN insisted on taking over physical possession of the land at Binjhagiri for which required amount was paid and lease deed executed.

The issue was highlighted by TNIE in a report titled 'Central Ayush research institute faces land hurdles' on February 15 following which the Health department had convened a meeting last week.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said after discussion with RDC (Central), ADM and tehsildar of Khurda, it has been decided that the revenue authority concerned will give possession of the land at Binjhagiri. If necessary, police will provide assistance for possession of land. Director of Ayush has been directed to coordinate with the revenue and police officials, he said.

The government has also decided to allot five acre cost free land at Jamukoli for establishment of Regional Research Institute for Homeopathy by Central Council for Research in Homeopathy (CCRH). Earlier, the RDC had approved the land at Rs 4.7 crore.

The CCRH had approached the government for waiver of land cost as done in case of CCRYN. Since the validity period after the sanction of the land is over, the CCRH will file fresh proposal for approval of the Cabinet for cost free land, said sources.