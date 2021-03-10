The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the state government not to take coercive action against members of the Association of Indian Schools (AIS) if they violate the circular directing them to collect only 70 per cent of tuition fee.

The court also directed AIS members not to take harsh a view of parents if they are not able to pay more than the government-prescribed fee.

Justice R Devdas passed the interim order after hearing the arguments in the case.

On January 29, the state government had issued a circular directing private schools to collect only 70% of the tuition fee paid in the last academic year, for the current academic year, due to COVID-19.

Following this, the AIS had moved the court on the grounds that the government has no power to pass such an order.