One of the JEE Main toppers, Guramrit Singh from Punjab wants to reappear for the next session, which is in April-May 2021. He scored a whopping 100 percentile, but yet wishes to reappear for the next session just to boost his confidence for the JEE Advanced exam. But he's not the only one who wants to take another shot at the JEE Main exam. Pal Aggarwal, who topped in Uttar Pradesh, will retake the test in April with the aim of securing the 100 percentile as she scored 99.98 percentile.

Pal was also the state topper of the examination held in February 2021 and ranked fourth among the female candidates across the country. The 17-year-old told news organisations that she would start "targeted preparations" and focus only on her "weak points". She also added that she has plans to focus more on mock tests to improve her "test-taking" skills and go through her notes to revise the concepts. As the results of the February session were out recently, none of the six candidates who topped by securing a 100 percentile was female, and Pal wants to change that. Out of the total of 6.2 lakh students who appeared for the examination in February, 1.87 lakh candidates were female.

Guramrit's motivation to reappear seems to be a bit unique. "I will seek advice from my teachers before applying for the April or May sessions. While my entire focus is on Advanced and CBSE exams, another attempt in JEE Main will help me prepare for further challenges," a reputed news website quoted Guramrit.

The National Testing Agency declared the JEE Main 2021 (February Session) results for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) on March 8, 2021. The JEE Main examination was conducted by the NTA from February 24 to 26, 2021. This was the first out of four Joint entrance exams for engineering to be held this year.