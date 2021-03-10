IIM Kozhikode has launched the 12th edition of the Calicut Half Marathon, which is now open for registrations. The 12th edition of the IIM Kozhikode Calicut Half Marathon 2021 will be organised

from 19th March 2021 to 21st March 2021, virtually. This year the theme for the Marathon is ‘Better Together: United Despite Distances’.

Director IIM Kozhikode Prof Debashis Chatterjee announced the launch of the 2021 Calicut Marathon and spoke about the importance of keeping the spirit of Marathon alive in challenging times. Adding how marathon represents a sense of camaraderie, and how people draw strength from each other while competing. Adding further he said that “Even though this year, people are going to run in their own surroundings, they will still be united by the spirit of the marathon. In these testing times, we as social

beings are duty-bound to follow social distancing. It is worth appreciating that how we have successfully supported each other throughout this challenge by being helpful, kind, compassionate, and above all, being united against adversity.”

Over the past decade, the marathon has been taking up unique causes every year, has focused on critical issues of unity, women empowerment, rights of differently-abled people, waste management, organ donation and healthy living.

Calicut Marathon Committee organises the largest student-driven marathon every year, and this year is no different. The members strongly believe that incremental steps targeting different social issues can bring a phenomenal change when assimilated together. It is this belief that the students of IIM Kozhikode wish to encourage and promote through the marathon.

The marathon features three categories, a 21 km Half Marathon, a 10 km Mini-Marathon and a 3 km “Dream Run”, a non‐competitive run featuring people from all walks of life. To further enhance the spirit of being United, participants will now be allowed to register in teams (a team of 2 runners for the 10km category, and a team of 4 runners for the 20km category, where each runner has to run 5km). In this way, friends and family members living in different cities can participate together, thereby furthering the spirit of togetherness. Calicut Half Marathon 2021 is also proud to be associated with MyRace as their Timing Partner.

IIM Kozhikode Calicut Half Marathon in its twelfth edition will work towards upholding the efforts initiated during the past editions of the marathon and will promote physical and mental fitness, bringing people together to create a healthy environment for a better tomorrow. For registration, please visit www.calicutmarathon.in. Also, visit Calicut Half Marathon Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/CalicutMarathon/) and Instagram pages (https://www.instagram.com/calicutmarathon/) for constant updates.

