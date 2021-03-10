Anant Kidambi from Ahmedabad, who secured a position in the top six by scoring a perfect 100 percentile in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2021, said that he used to study for ten hours daily for the exam.

"I studied for 10 hours daily. My family ensured enabling environment where I could maintain focus," said Kidambi. Kidambi aspires to get admission in the IIT Bombay and pursue Software Engineering as a career. He said his parents have been very supportive and always motivated him.

Her mother Arvinda Kidambi said that they never pressurised him for studies. "We never pressurised him. We stayed away from gadgets, so did he," his mother said. Anant Kidambi said he stayed away from social media and has been working hard for the last four years for JEE Mains.

"I stayed away from social media. But due to coronavirus, I have to study online. So, I used WhatsApp and Telegram for studies only," he said. Kidambi had scored 94.8 per cent in his Class 10. Apart from this, he cleared the first stage of the National Standard Examination in Junior Science (NSEJS) in 8th and 9th grade.

The JEE exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency in February for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and the National Institute of Technology (NIT).